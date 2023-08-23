9 Healthy Sugar Alternatives For Coffee Lovers

23 Aug, 2023

Onam Gupta

Cinnamon is a healthy and delicious alternative to sugar. It can add a natural sweetness to your coffee and offers impressive health benefits

Adding 2-3 drops of vanilla extract to your coffee can add a subtle sweetness without any added sugar

Honey can act as a natural sweetener in your coffee and has incredible health benefits too.

Adding nut milk to your coffee can give a sweet, creamy flavour without any added sugar.

Adding flavoured coffee beans to your coffee is a great way to enjoy the natural sweet taste of your coffee

Coconut sugar is a natural sweetener made from the sap of coconut palm trees. It also contains vitamins, minerals, including iron, zinc and potassium

Cocoa powder can add a subtle sweetness to your coffee and give it a chocolatey flavour.

Add spices like nutmeg, allspice or cardamom in your coffee for a unique and flavourful taste

