9 Mental Health Benefits Of Exercise
14 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Any kind of physical activity helps you reduce anxiety and makes you feel better.
Exercise positively impacts your overall health and has some direct, stress-busting benefits.
Another mental health benefit of exercise is that it helps in boosting your confidence and self-esteem.
Regular physical activity increases your energy level and you will feel pumped up all day long.
You become less prone to becoming trapped in unfavourable mental patterns the more time you spend in your body.
Exercise helps in tiring your muscles, leading to improved sleep over time.
When you exercise, your body releases endorphins that help in managing stress and keep you happy.
The blood flow to the entire body, including the brain, increases during physical exertion. Your memory might benefit from this.
Regular exercise can improve cognitive function and slow the rate of cognitive ageing.
