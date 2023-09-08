9 Simple & Best Exercises to Reduce Thigh Fat Fast at Home
08 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lunges: Step forward with one leg and lower yourself until your knees are at a 90-degree angle.
Plank: Put your forearms on the ground and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels in a push-up position.
Squats: Stand shoulder-width apart and lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground.
Bicycle crunches: Lie on your back, knees bent, and hands behind your head. Crunch up your body and rotate it from side to side, bringing your elbow to the opposite knee.
Burpees: Squat, placing your hands in front of you on the ground, kick your legs back into a plank posture, and then leap back up to the beginning position.
Side leg raises: Lie on your side, knees bent, and raise your top leg to the ceiling.
Jumping jacks: Begin by stepping together and jumping up, extending your legs wide and your arms overhead.
Butterfly stretch: Sit on the ground, knees bent, and feet flat on the ground. Bring your heels up close to your body and clasp your hands behind your back.
Leg lifts: Lie on your back and raise your legs straight up in the air towards the ceiling.
