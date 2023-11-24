9 Steps to Burn Belly Fat in Women Over 40
24 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Women in their 40s experience weight gain due to hormonal changes, menopause etc.
Weight loss for women in 40s can be challenging but it is not impossible to get a flat belly.
Hydration: Increase fluid intake, opt for detox beverages to cleanse your system.
High-Protein Diet: Plan your meals and add more protein sources like egg, paneer, lentils etc.
Weight Training: This is important for all women to maintain muscle strength
Fibre Rich Food: Fibre is also essential to burn belly fat, boost metabolism and enhances digestion.
Reduce Sugar: This can majorly help to lose belly fat. Therefore, avoid sodas, sugary products.
Strengthen Your Core: Women in 40s should practise exercises that build their core. It will help to get that flat belly and burn carb faster.
Manage Stress: It is important to keep cortisol level in check for healthy lifestyle, better sleep and more
Yoga: Practising mindfulness, yoga not only helps overall body but relaxes the mind too.
Cardio: It may help women to get overall flexibility, build strength and burn belly fat. Jogging, treadmill, brisk walking etc is a good place to start.
Limit Alcohol: When in 40s, women should keep a check of their alcohol consumption. It has calories that may slower fat burning.
