9 Things To Avoid While Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding is an important aspect of being a mother. To ensure you're giving the best possible nourishment avoid these 9 things while breastfeeding.
It is never a good idea to smoke, especially if you are pregnant or nursing. If you smoke, the greatest thing you can do for yourself and your baby is to quit completely. Also, avoid secondhand smoke.
When you drink alcohol while breastfeeding, your milk supply may diminish or dry up completely.
Estrogen in birth control tablets can affect your milk production. Even if they do not interfere with production, they may have an impact on the flavor and fragrance of your milk.
Herbs such as sage and peppermint may cause your infant to experience colic-like symptoms. To be safe, it's advisable not to eat anything with strong flavour when breastfeeding.
When you have a newborn in the house, it's tempting to forget about yourself, but it's critical to eat properly, get enough sleep, exercise every day if possible, and keep in touch with friends and family as much as possible.
Ignoring your health can become a potential threat to your baby. If you notice any changes in the appearance or sensation of your breasts, consult a doctor straight away.
While using a pacifier for your infant it may appear to be a nice idea, it is not. A pacifier can interfere with breastfeeding and possibly damage your baby's natural oral development.
While breastfeeding, lying down assists the infant to fall asleep. This may make him /her feel uneasy later on when you want the baby to breastfeed in a sitting posture.
If you use certain strong creams on your body, the components may be passed on to the infant through breast milk. It is advised to avoid using such lotions while breastfeeding to keep your baby safe.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Tips to Reduce Constipation and Bloating This Festive Season