9 Things to Know About Mysterious Respiratory Disease Outbreak in China
29 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Several kids are being diagnosed with respiratory, pneumonia like symptoms in China
China’s National Health Commission is attributing the rise due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions
Currently, WHO has asked China to give proper data on the mysterious respiratory outbreak.
Coughing indicates sign and symptom of disease outbreak in China
Persistent fatigue is another major symptoms of the respiratory illness.
Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing is a sign of respiratory illness.
Headache is one pf the early symptoms of the disease.
In view of rising cases in China, states in India have also alarmed health department and asked to be ready and prepared.
State governments in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have asked hospitals and healthcare staff to ensure preparedness
Maintaining proper personal hygiene is important.
