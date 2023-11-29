9 Things to Know About Mysterious Respiratory Disease Outbreak in China

29 Nov, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Several kids are being diagnosed with respiratory, pneumonia like symptoms in China

China’s National Health Commission is attributing the rise due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Currently, WHO has asked China to give proper data on the mysterious respiratory outbreak.

Coughing indicates sign and symptom of disease outbreak in China

Persistent fatigue is another major symptoms of the respiratory illness.

Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing is a sign of respiratory illness.

Headache is one pf the early symptoms of the disease.

In view of rising cases in China, states in India have also alarmed health department and asked to be ready and prepared.

State governments in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have asked hospitals and healthcare staff to ensure preparedness

Maintaining proper personal hygiene is important.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Warning Signs Your Heart Isn't Working As It Should

 Find Out More