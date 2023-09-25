9 Vegetables You May Not Know Aren’t Good for You
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Broccoli causes bloating in some people.
Bell peppers, which are Nightshade foods, can inflame some individuals.
Corn can trigger inflammation and is also heavy in carbs and sugars.
Eggplants are a nightshade vegetable that some people may develop inflammation from.
Brussel sprouts are cruciferous veggies can be hard to digest and give you gas and bloating.
Iceberg lettuce is not a good source of vitamins or minerals and is low in nutrients and fiber.
Potatoes include a lot of starch and carbs, which might raise your blood sugar levels.
Peas are bloating-causing since they are heavy in starch and carbs.
Some people may have inflammation from the nightshades family of foods, which includes tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, and eggplant.
