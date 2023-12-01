9 Vitamin D-Rich Superfoods For Children in Winters

01 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Headache, constant fatigue are common signs of Vitamin D deficiency.

Apart from best natural source if vitamin D -sunlight- adding these foods for children in winter can help boost vitamin level.

Mushroom is said to have vitamin d content .

Eggs: Not just protein, buy eggs, egg yolk is good source of vitamin D as well.

Fatty Fish: Fish like Salmon or Tuna contain high level of vitamin D and is a good addition in the diet.

Ragi: It is one of the few natural sources of vitamin D. It also serves other benefits as well.

Fortified Milk: Diary products like fortified milk, cheese etc are good sources of vitamin D.

Soy: Fortified products like soy can be added in winter diet for increasing vitamin D levels.

Fortified Orange Juice: Another healthy way to boost vitamin D levels is by drinking juice.

