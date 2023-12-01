9 Vitamin D-Rich Superfoods For Children in Winters
01 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Headache, constant fatigue are common signs of Vitamin D deficiency.
Apart from best natural source if vitamin D -sunlight- adding these foods for children in winter can help boost vitamin level.
Mushroom is said to have vitamin d content .
Eggs: Not just protein, buy eggs, egg yolk is good source of vitamin D as well.
Fatty Fish: Fish like Salmon or Tuna contain high level of vitamin D and is a good addition in the diet.
Ragi: It is one of the few natural sources of vitamin D. It also serves other benefits as well.
Fortified Milk: Diary products like fortified milk, cheese etc are good sources of vitamin D.
Soy: Fortified products like soy can be added in winter diet for increasing vitamin D levels.
Fortified Orange Juice: Another healthy way to boost vitamin D levels is by drinking juice.
