9 Vitamin Deficiency Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
A rare deficiency in vitamin B has noticeable signs of thinning hair and nails.
According to Healthline, low intake of specific vitamins or minerals may cause ulcers in and around the mouth.
Vitamin C plays a vital role in wound healing and immunity. Lack of this vitamin can also be the root cause of bleeding gums.
Insufficient amount of vitamin A in your body is often linked to the condition of night blindness which reduces people’s ability to see.
The likelihood of scaly patches and dandruff in your hair is caused by the lack of zinc, niacin, and other nutrients in your diet.
Hair loss is one of the most common symptoms of lack of iron, zinc, and other important nutrients in your daily diet.
Low consumption of vitamins A and C may be connected to keratosis pilaris, a skin condition characterized by red or white bumps on your body.
Adding an adequate amount of Vitamin C has the potential to reduce the signs of ageing and wrinkles.
Weak bones and muscles can be a visible symptom of a lack of Vitamin D in your body.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Reasons Why Vitamin K Is Important for Your Skin