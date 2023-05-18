AIDS Vaccine Day Trivia: All You Need To Know

Every year World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated on May 18
This day is also known as HIV Vaccine Knowledge Day and is about raising awareness about the need for HIV/AIDS vaccine.
It was first observed in 1998
Celebration were in order after first AIDS vaccine trial in 1997
The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks the immune system of the body. It can be passed from one person to the other through different actions such as sharing a needle, blood, and unprotected intercourse.
It is a day to appreciate all health care professional and scientist who are working towards developing an effective HIV vaccine.
This day emphasise on communities to come together and comprehend the basic of HIV AIDs and debunk myths around it
As per WHO, HIV remains a major global public health issue, having claimed 40.1 million lives so far
So far, there is no one vaccine that may cure HIV or prevent it. Scientists are still working on it
