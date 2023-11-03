Air Pollution and Heart Health: 7 Ways Air Pollution Can Damage Your Heart
Air Pollution can pose a potential threat to your heart’s health. The World Health Organization recorded 7 million premature deaths due to the severity of air pollution.
The health effects of air pollution are serious one-third of deaths happen due to air pollution which leads to stroke, lung cancer, and heart disease.
Based on scientific studies the population surrounded by PM 2.5 particles increases health adversities which primarily leads to cardiovascular diseases.
PM 2.5 particles are fine inhalable particles that cannot be seen with your naked eye. It is only visible as an electron under a microscope.
PM 2.5 particles can be made up of 100 different types of chemicals. This can lead to shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and unusual fatigue.
With Air pollution, comes noise pollution which can significantly affect on your blood pressure. Studies show adults around loud noises have an increased risk of high blood pressure.
Due to the severity of air pollution, many may also feel shortness of breath, chest tightness, or pain in the chest, neck, or shoulder.
