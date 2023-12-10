Alzheimer’s Diet: 10 Foods For Your Brain Health

10 Dec, 2023

Tanya Garg

Kale & Spinach: Getting your greens will maximise antioxidants for your brain.

Berries have a major role in keeping the brain function at its best

Getting omega 3 in your diet can help recover your brain health due to DHA presence.

Nuts are an ideal snack to help slow down the signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Opt for dark chocolates, black tea, and cruciferous vegetables for your brain.

Choose selenium-rich foods like eggs, chicken, sunflower seeds, oats and bananas.

Cut down on refined sugar and opt for healthier alternatives like fruits.

AVOID refines processed oils as they are high in saturated fats and cholesterol.

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