Anjeer For Weight Loss: 8 Benefits of Adding Fig to Everyday Diet

01 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Anjeer or Fig is one of the most healthiest foods to add in everyday diet.

People often soak 3-4 figs overnight and have them first thing in the morning.

However, this round little fruit serves several health benefits too.

Weight Loss: Anjeer is rich in fiber and eating them on empty stomach can help to keep the body full longer.

Heart Health: Eating anjeer everyday promotes heart health.

Boost Metabolism: Loaded with nutrients, anjeer helps to boost metabolism and promote weight loss too.

Good For Bones: Figs are loaded with nutrients like calcium, potassium that makes it a good source for strengthening bones.

Good Digestion: Anjeer is said to have laxative properties that help in bowel movements. It lowers constipation, enhances all digestive process too.

Diabetes Control: Figs have potassium, chlorogenic acid, omega 3 that helps to manage blood sugar level.

Glowing Skin: Figs are rich in vitamin C that promotes glowing and healthy skin. It helps to lower acne problems as well.

