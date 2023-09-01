Anjeer For Weight Loss: 8 Benefits of Adding Fig to Everyday Diet
01 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Anjeer or Fig is one of the most healthiest foods to add in everyday diet.
People often soak 3-4 figs overnight and have them first thing in the morning.
However, this round little fruit serves several health benefits too.
Weight Loss: Anjeer is rich in fiber and eating them on empty stomach can help to keep the body full longer.
Heart Health: Eating anjeer everyday promotes heart health.
Boost Metabolism: Loaded with nutrients, anjeer helps to boost metabolism and promote weight loss too.
Good For Bones: Figs are loaded with nutrients like calcium, potassium that makes it a good source for strengthening bones.
Good Digestion: Anjeer is said to have laxative properties that help in bowel movements. It lowers constipation, enhances all digestive process too.
Diabetes Control: Figs have potassium, chlorogenic acid, omega 3 that helps to manage blood sugar level.
Glowing Skin: Figs are rich in vitamin C that promotes glowing and healthy skin. It helps to lower acne problems as well.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Oral Health: 8 Quick Tips to Rebuild Gums