Anushka Shetty's Top 7 Fitness Secrets Revealed- In Pics
South Indian actress Anushka Shetty reveals 7 secret tips for weight loss.
Anushka has put on weight for multiple movies but in real life, this is how Anushka maintains her weight.
The first thing Anushka advices to stay hydrated. It not only keeps you refreshed but also adds glow to your skin.
Anushka Shetty practices meditation and yoga. It keeps her mentally and physically active.
The actress never misses out on her workout session as it helps her to shed extra kilos.
Anushka Shetty prefers to have dinner before 8 pm.
Eating smaller meals is preferred by Anushka rather than eating everything at once.
Anshuka during her meals prefers to eat green leafy vegetables which have a higher nutritional value.
For Anushka home-made food is always preferred. She also limits her intake of sugar, oily and processed foods.
