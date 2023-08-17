Arthritis Diet:10 Superfoods For Joint Pain
17 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Inflammation is one of the major causes for joint pain that is a common symptom of arthritis.
Cruciferous vegetables have enzymes that help to lower the inflammation.
Walnuts are said to have compounds that may help ease joint pain
Olive oil is a good substitute for healthy fats and may contain omega 3 with anti-inflammatory properties.
Green tea has anti-oxidants and polyphenols that help combat inflammation in joints.
Berries one of the healthiest foods to add in every day diet. It is loaded with minerals, nutrients and other health benefits.
Broccoli is a cruciferous veggie that rich in minerals and anti-oxidants
Garlic is a common food for arthritis as it has anti-inflammatory properties.
Ginger has several health benefits. It may help boost immunity that may help to fight against inflammation.
Tart cherries have anthocyanin that help fight inflammation and also improve bone strength
Thyme also contaons anti-inflammatory properties that helps to lower arthritis symptoms.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kidney Stones: 8 Food to Avoid Eating For Kidney Health
Find Out More