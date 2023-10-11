Arthritis Diet: 10 Superfoods to Lower Inflammation in Joints and Knee Pain
11 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
It is important to have dietary practices to reduce inflammation in joints. Here are few foods
Ginger and Garlic: These are one of the best household spices to in diet. Its medicinal properties are good to reduce inflammation and joint pain.
Olive Oil: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil may have a favorable effect on arthritis symptoms.
Berries: One of the healthiest foods to add in diet. High in anti-oxidants, it protects from oxidative stress.
Broccoli: These cruciferous veggies are great to lower risk of arthritis.
Tart Cherry Juice: This potent juice offers a wide array of nutrients and health benefits and may even help reduce the symptoms of arthritis.
Fatty Fish: It has omega 2-fatty acids and is good to lower risk of inflammation in joints.
Walnuts: These nutty delights have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Mediterranean Diet: A diet rich in nuts, fruits, whole grains and more is pretty effective for arthritis and knee pain.
Tomato: It is vitamin ca and other minerals that help to boost immunity.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mental Health: 6 Best Drinks to Reduce Stress and Anxiety