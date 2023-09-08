Never Do These 9 Things On an Empty Stomach
Never take Anti-Inflammatory medicines. Consult your doctor for recommendations.
Never sleep on an empty stomach. Keeping a gap of 2-3 hours before bedtime is recommended.
Never consume alcohol on an empty stomach. Consuming alcohol will hit you hard, and absorption of alcohol is high and will damage your heart, kidneys and liver.
Never make decision on an empty stomach. It may affect your performance and you might regret it later.
Never do intense workout on an empty stomach. It may affect your performance and it may lower your potential because of less energy.
Never argue when you are on an empty stomach. This can interfere with your mind and can make matters worse.
Instead of buying essential items, On an empty stomach you intend to buy unnecessary items while shopping.
Never chew chewing gums on an empty stomach this can lead to inflammation in stomach. It is recommended never chew chewing gums more than 10-15 minutes.
It is not advisable to consume coffee on an empty stomach. It can lead to digestive issues and heart burn.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 20-Minute Workout to Burn Belly Fat