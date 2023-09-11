Ayurvedic Solutions: Timeless Remedies for Banishing Cough and Cold

11 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Vata Dosha: Warm ginger tea with honey relieves congestion and calms a dry cough.

Tulsi Infusion: Anti-viral qualities enhance immunity and provide relief from cold symptoms.

Trikatu Churna: A mixture of black pepper, long pepper, and ginger assists digestion while also alleviating respiratory pain.

Pitta Dosha: Cooling mint-infused water with turmeric relieves throat discomfort and inflammation.

Kapha Dosha: Inhaling spiced herbal steam with eucalyptus breaks down mucous and improves easy breathing.

