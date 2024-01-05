Bad Cholesterol: 7 Winter Foods to Lower LDL Symptoms
05 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Beetroot: The betanin in beetroot can help to lower bad cholesterol. It is a winter special root veggie to add in your diet for cholesterol control.
Leafy Greens: Veggies like kale, spinach, are loaded with minerals and vitamins that helps to improve good cholesterol (HDL).
Nuts: Nuts like walnuts, pista, peanuts can actually be good for cholesterol control when consumed in moderate levels.
Apples: Rich in fibre, it has polyphenols that helps to lower risk of clogged arteries.
Pomegranate: It is rich in anti-oxidants-polyphenols- that is good for the heart and also may help to reduce bad cholesterol building in the body.
Berries: One of the healthiest foods to consume, it has anthocyanins, antioxidants that lower inflammation and improve HDL.
Fatty Fish: When consumed in moderation, the omega-3 fatty acid can help lower cholesterol levels.
