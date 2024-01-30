Bad Cholesterol: 9 Ayurveda Herbs to Manage LDL Levels Naturally
Packed with curcumin, turmeric is considered the best Ayurveda herb to lower cholesterol levels naturally.
Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can help reduce cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control
Fennel seeds are popularly known by the name saunf. Packed with fibre, these seeds can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and promote heart health
Ashwagandha is one of the most powerful Ayurvedic herbs that can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health
Giloy is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that can help reduce LDL cholesterol
Cumin seeds are a great source of fibre that can help lower bad cholesterol levels
Fenugreek is packed with fibre and soluble fibre, which can help to lower LDL cholesterol levels
Coriander contains antioxidants that can help boost heart health
Ginger is known to reduce cholesterol levels and maintain healthy heart
