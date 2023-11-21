Bangladesh Worst Dengue Outbreak: 5 Symptoms Apart From Fever
21 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Bangladesh has been hit with worst dengue outbreak. Cases have crossed 3,00,000 mark already.
It is important to recognise these signs early for better treatment.
With more deaths and cases on a rise in Bangladesh due to dengue, here are few major symptoms to know.
Fever is a common and first sign of any infection.
Headache is one of the early warning sign that occur with persistent fever and pain in eyes.
Pain behind the eyes is a common symptom of dengue fever.
Joint pain is another major sign that entails dengue mosquito infection.
Nausea, along with high fever can indicate towards dengue viral spread.
Bangladesh's overall tally stood at around 301,255, with nearly 1,549 deaths as per local reports citing govt data.
