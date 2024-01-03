10 Health Benefits of Eating Clove (Laung) Daily
03 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Clove or laung is a common Indian spice that comes bearing several nutritional properties.
Heart Health: It's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties support heart health as it lowers BP, etc.
Good For Gut Health: Cloves can help lower gasteric issues, bloating, idigestion etc. It may also help woth nutrition absorption enhancing over all gut health.
Regulate Blood Sugar: According to few studies, compounds in cloves may help manage blood sugar, insulin sensitivity and more.
Boost Immune System: It is rich in vitamin C that helps to boost immune system. It may also help fight infection.
Lowers inflammation: It has eugenol, an anti-inflammatory compund that helps manages arthritis and other markers of inflammation.
Boost Oral Health: It is an age-old remedy for dental problems. Laung is like an antiseptic giving relief from tooth ache, promotes fresh breath, and fights bacteria as well.
Support Bones: It has manganese, vitamin K that helps to make bone stronger.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Zinc-Rich Superfoods to Eat Everyday for Good Health