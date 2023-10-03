Bloating: 10 Healthy Drinks For Quick Relief
03 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Ate too much? Feeling bloated? It is a common problem that we all deal with
In order to tackle bloating, there are certain food and drinks that can help to get quick relief.
Fennel Water: Drinking fennel water in the morning can help fight bloating effectively and help with other digestive issues too.
Peppermint tea: It helps to lower inflammation, and treat digestive issues as well.
Herbal Tea: Ginger tea is one of the best drinks to get rid of bloating.
Herbal Water: Cumin, fennels and ginger when mixed together can serve as a great relief for bloating
Cucumber Drink: Cucumber has antioxidant properties that help with digestion and absorption lowering bloating stress.
Green Tea: It serves several health benefits. It helps to prevent fluid retention that may help with bloating.
Coconut Water: It helps to increase electrolyte sin body tat may aid in digestion, lower excess sodium, thus helping with bloating.
Kombucha: It is a fermented drink that promote gut health.
Melon Squash: Pieces of watermelon, cucumber grinded with some ginger can help relieve the bloating stress.
