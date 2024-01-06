Blood Sugar Control: 6 Home Exercises to Manage Diabetes in Winter

06 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Include resistance band exercises to control high blood sugar and build muscle strength

Dancing is not only enjoyable but also an effective way to get your heart rate up and improve blood circulation.

Engage in bodyweight strength exercises like squats, lunges etc to improve insulin sensitivity.

Performed seated exercises like simple leg lifts, seated marches etc can help regulate blood sugar levels

Yoga poses like downward dog, child pose and gentle stretches can lead to blood sugar control

Thanks For Reading!

