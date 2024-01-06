Blood Sugar Control: 6 Home Exercises to Manage Diabetes in Winter
Include resistance band exercises to control high blood sugar and build muscle strength
Dancing is not only enjoyable but also an effective way to get your heart rate up and improve blood circulation.
Engage in bodyweight strength exercises like squats, lunges etc to improve insulin sensitivity.
Performed seated exercises like simple leg lifts, seated marches etc can help regulate blood sugar levels
Yoga poses like downward dog, child pose and gentle stretches can lead to blood sugar control
