Bobby Deol's 7 Fitness Lessons to Get That Chiselled Body
27 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
'Lord Bobby' underwent a massive transformation for his blockbuster hit ' Animal.'
Lord Bobby worked with dumbbells, triceps to get that arm strength for several action sequences.
Bobby's trainer revealed that he was on a strict diet with high-protein content for muscle repair.
Deadlifts are intrinsic part for fitness. It helps to build up core strength.
Booby Deol, according to his trainer, indulged in several back exercises to get a v-taper physique.
Eggs were are staple in his meal plan and he stopped eating sugar for four months,.
Oats, rice, chicken, fish and salad were his other staple in the diet.
Apart from diet and exercises, consistency and dedication is the key to attain proper fitness and healthy regime!
