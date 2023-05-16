Bone Health: 8 Worst Foods For Bone Density
16 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Most of us know what is good for our bones. But how many of us know what is NOT good for bones?
There are some foods that we love but should taken with caution as they may hamper bone density.
Salt or food in high sodium is extremely bad fo bone health
Sugar in general is harmful for the body and adversely affects bone density too
Carbonated drinks or sugary drinks are too very harmful for bones. It may weaken them over time
Spinach reduces calcium absorption making it a anti- bone food
Caffeine has tendancy to reduce calcium absorption in the bones and hence is counted as the worst food for bones.
Food with high sugar content is also not good for bone density
Limit alcohol consumption
Legumes are otherwise considered healthy but they also prevent calcium absorption
