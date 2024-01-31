Brain Health: 5 Nuts to Reduce Memory Loss at 50
Jigyasa Sahay
As we age, brain cells start to diminish in activity. therefore after 50, we must try to keep brain more active and healthy to lower risk of memory loss.
Nuts are healthy snacks that are great addition too boost brain health.
Almonds: Badam has riboflavin and other compounds that help in growth of brain cell. It helps to enhance memory power.
Walnuts: As per research, it slows down ageing and lowers risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases.
Macademia: The high content of minerals helps in better function of brain and help to maintain healthy cognition even as we age.
Pistachios: Pista is one of the best nuts to increase brain power and cognitive functioning.
Cashews: The magnesiusm and zinc content helps to boost neurotransmitters and communication with the brain.
