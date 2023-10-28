Brain Health: 7 Superfoods to Reduce Stroke Risk
Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help protect the brain.
Leafy greens are excellent sources of nutrients that promote healthy blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke.
Avocado is packed with healthy nutrients, which can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.
Nuts and seeds are rich in fibre that helps boost brain health and reduce the risks of clots.
Berries are packed with antioxidants that protect the brain's cells from damage and help improve cognitive function.
Whole grains like oatmeal, brown rice and quinoa help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of stroke.
Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and improve blood vessel function, reducing the risk of stroke.
