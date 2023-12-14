Brain Health: 7 Winter Superfoods to Reduce Memory Loss Symptoms

14 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Here are few superfoods that can help lower risk of brain damage, inflammation and more.

Salmon: It has omega-3-fatty acid that helps to boost brain health.

Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the brain from damage.

Pumpkin Seeds: According to Cnet, is has magnesium, zinc that may prevent cognitive decline, brain disorders.

Nuts and Seeds: Walnuts, almonds, have antioxidants, vitamin E that help prevent memory loss and brain damage.

Green Leafy Veggies: Spinach, kale, are good sources of vitamin, folate, lutein essential for brain.

Dark Chocolate: It has compounds like flavonoids, caffeine that helps prevent memory loss and protect brain from dementia and other diseases. But it is important to consume it in moderation.

Turmeric: Known for medicinal purposes, it has anti-inflammatory content that protects the brain.

Broccoli: It has good vitamin K content making it another vegetable to add in brain health diet.

Whole grains: Brown rice, quinoa, and oats are all good sources of complex carbohydrates, which provide the brain with a steady supply of energy.

