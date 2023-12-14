Brain Health: 7 Winter Superfoods to Reduce Memory Loss Symptoms
14 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Here are few superfoods that can help lower risk of brain damage, inflammation and more.
Salmon: It has omega-3-fatty acid that helps to boost brain health.
Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the brain from damage.
Pumpkin Seeds: According to Cnet, is has magnesium, zinc that may prevent cognitive decline, brain disorders.
Nuts and Seeds: Walnuts, almonds, have antioxidants, vitamin E that help prevent memory loss and brain damage.
Green Leafy Veggies: Spinach, kale, are good sources of vitamin, folate, lutein essential for brain.
Dark Chocolate: It has compounds like flavonoids, caffeine that helps prevent memory loss and protect brain from dementia and other diseases. But it is important to consume it in moderation.
Turmeric: Known for medicinal purposes, it has anti-inflammatory content that protects the brain.
Broccoli: It has good vitamin K content making it another vegetable to add in brain health diet.
Whole grains: Brown rice, quinoa, and oats are all good sources of complex carbohydrates, which provide the brain with a steady supply of energy.
