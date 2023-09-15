Breast Cancer: 7 Early Warning Signs Women Should Not Ignore
15 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Breast cancer has become pretty common disease in women.
Obesity, alcoholism, sedentary lifestyle are common risk factors for breast cancer.
Presence of lump like formation near the breast or in the under arm region is one of the major signs you should NOT overlook.
Change in size of breasts is a common sign.
Flaky nipple skin or redness around breast is a common symptom of breast cancer.
Swelling or inflammation around breast.
If you are feeling slight pian in the nipples, breast, time to get yourself checked.
In order to safeguard ourselves, it is better to be more aware. Here are few early signs and symptoms one should never ignore.
Irritation and constant feeling of itch around breast, nipples is a sign to get checked.
Blood from nipples is a major warning sign.
