11 Mar, 2023
Immediately drink some cool, chilled water or put ice chips so that inflammatory sensations cool down.
Try eating ice cream to cool down the inflammation around the tissue and reduce tissue damage.
You can apply little bit of honey or sugar on the burnt area. It will help soothe the area so keep it for a minute before swallowing.
Since you should eat lot of spicy or hot food, eating yogurt or milk based product too will help soother the area. Keep it on your tongue for few minutes before swallowing.
Dissolve pinch of salt in cold water and rinse your mouth. Salt is a natural antiseptic to reduce burn pain and swelling.
