Burnt Your Tongue? 5 Must Know Remedies

11 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Drink Cool Water

Immediately drink some cool, chilled water or put ice chips so that inflammatory sensations cool down.

Ice-Creams and Popsicles

Try eating ice cream to cool down the inflammation around the tissue and reduce tissue damage.

Sweet Honey

You can apply little bit of honey or sugar on the burnt area. It will help soothe the area so keep it for a minute before swallowing.

Yogurt

Since you should eat lot of spicy or hot food, eating yogurt or milk based product too will help soother the area. Keep it on your tongue for few minutes before swallowing.

Incase of severe burn, immediately seek professional medical help.

Rinse with Cool Salt Water

Dissolve pinch of salt in cold water and rinse your mouth. Salt is a natural antiseptic to reduce burn pain and swelling.

