Cancer is one of the leading cause of death worldwide. The most common type of cancers are breast, lung, and rectum
03 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
One of the major hindrance in the treatment of cancer is a delay in diagnosis, which happen because of the late identification of the tumor.
Here are some cancer symptoms which people gradually ignored:
Unexplained weight loss is one of the first signs of cancer, but many people are unable to recognize it on time. If you are experiencing weight loss all of a sudden, without any other explanation consult your doctor.
Pain in the eyes is also a sign of cancer growth in the eyes.
If you have an unusual headache it should be monitored properly by doctors, because it can be a reason for a brain tumor.
Painful periods are normal, but if you have excessive pain during your period, it must be tested.
Women are the one who are at the highest risk of breast cancer. One of the major changes you can see is the change in the size of breasts.
To prevent cancer, quit smoking or drinking and follow a balanced diet.
If you are facing problems in breathing, jaundice or swelling in limbs etc, you should consult a doctor because it can be a sign of cancer.
