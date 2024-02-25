Cholesterol Control: 9 Indian Snacks to Reduce LDL Level

25 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

Besan Cheela: This protein-rich snack can be enjoyed for breakfast or evening snack without worrying about cholesterol.

Dhokla: Made with fermented gram flour dhokla is a low-calorie snacking option that won't shoot up your cholesterol level.

Bhel Puri: It is a low-fat snack which helps to keep your cholesterol level low.

Fruits: Treat yourself to seasonal fruits that have pectin (fibre that can lower cholesterol) and citrus fruits like oranges and lemons.

Khakra: It is a rich source of dietary fibre, iron and vitamins that are beneficial for reducing cholesterol in addition to weight loss.

Channa Chat: Roasted channa with a blend of spices not only makes for a delectable snack but also helps to balance your cholesterol.

Poha Cutlets: Rich source of iron and vitamins B1, B3, and B6, poha is low in fat and cholesterol.

Sprout Salad: Sprouts combined with seasonal veggies constitute a heart-friendly diet that won't let your LDL increase.

