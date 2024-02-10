7 Amazing Benefits of Eating Garlic Cloves on Empty Stomach
10 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Garlic is not just for flavour and savour but has benefits beyond that as well.
Cholesterol Control: Garlic has properties that help lower high cholesterol and control LDL level.
When starting the day with a garlic clove, it can help to strengthen the immunity.
Good for Gut: Garlic cloves early morning can help ease digestive issues, constipation, bloating etc.
It works like an effective home remedy against cold and cough.
Hypertension: This desi herb also help manage high blood pressure
Antioxidant Rich: It is good for reducing inflammation and protects from oxidative stress.
Stamina: It also helps to boost overall body stamina.
