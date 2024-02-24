Cholesterol Control to Weight Loss, 9 Benefits of Millet Milk
Millets are rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Millet milk supports immune health along with bone and heart health.
Millet milk's fibre content promotes digestive health, which helps to prevent constipation.
Millet milk is a safe alternative for individuals who have gluten intolerance.
Millet milk can aid weight loss by promoting satiety and reducing overeating.
Millets are low-glycemic index foods which can keep your blood sugar from spiking.
Millet milk can lower the level of bad cholesterol in your body. Millets are a good source of mg that prevent heart failure.
Millet milk contains antioxidants which are free from radicals. They contribute to healthier skin and reduce ageing signs.
