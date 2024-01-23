Cholesterol Diet: 10 Daily Habits to Keep LDL in Control

23 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Have a nutrient-rich breakfast to keep cholesterol levels in check

Opts for healthy sources of fat to improve your cholesterol levels

Include more lean sources of protein that can impact your cholesterol levels

Drinking plenty of water aid in weight management which can help maintain cholesterol levels

Avoid fried food as it contains more saturated and unsaturated fats that can impact LDL Levels

Engage in regular physical activity to keep cholesterol levels in check

Control your portion sizes to main healthy cholesterol levels

Include more soluble sources of fats in your diet like nuts, seeds, olive oil and avocados.

