Cholesterol Diet: 10 Indian Spices to Manage LDL Naturally in Winter
Garlic: The flavourful spice helps to lower your bad cholesterol and significantly improve your heart health.
Cumin: Jeera's antioxidant properties help to improve your heart health and drop LDL levels.
Cardamom: They are a good source of fibre, which also has antioxidant properties, that are supposed to improve your heart health.
Black Cumin: They have been studied to lower the cholesterol effects and protect your heart health.
Cayenne Pepper: It contains an active compound called capsaicin that has the potential to lower bad cholesterol and protect heart health.
Cardamom: They are a good source of fibre, which also has antioxidant properties, that are supposed to improve your heart health.
Fenugreek: The seeds contain soluble fibre, which helps to lower LDL and protect your heart health.
Ginger: They have anti-inflammatory properties that are believed to be good for heart health and manage cholesterol.
Tumeric: Haldi contains curcumin, an antioxidant compound that helps to improve heart health and manage cholesterol levels.
Coriander Seeds: Also known as dhania, it contains certain compounds that help to manage bad cholesterol and promote heart health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: High Cholesterol: 10 Fiber-Rich Foods to Decrease LDL Level