Cholesterol Diet: 10 Indian Spices to Manage LDL Naturally in Winter

01 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

Garlic: The flavourful spice helps to lower your bad cholesterol and significantly improve your heart health.

Cumin: Jeera's antioxidant properties help to improve your heart health and drop LDL levels.

Cardamom: They are a good source of fibre, which also has antioxidant properties, that are supposed to improve your heart health.

Black Cumin: They have been studied to lower the cholesterol effects and protect your heart health.

Cayenne Pepper: It contains an active compound called capsaicin that has the potential to lower bad cholesterol and protect heart health.

Fenugreek: The seeds contain soluble fibre, which helps to lower LDL and protect your heart health.

Ginger: They have anti-inflammatory properties that are believed to be good for heart health and manage cholesterol.

Tumeric: Haldi contains curcumin, an antioxidant compound that helps to improve heart health and manage cholesterol levels.

Coriander Seeds: Also known as dhania, it contains certain compounds that help to manage bad cholesterol and promote heart health.

