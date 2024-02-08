Cholesterol Diet: 10 Fibre Rich Foods to Lower LDL Level
Whole Grains: They have zero cholesterol and high fibre content that help to prevent cholesterol.
Sweet Potatoes: Fibre-rich foods like sweet potatoes and whole grains help to absorb cholesterol.
Tofu: Switch your high or full-fat dairy to zero-fat dairy or dairy alternatives for low-saturated items.
Oatmeal: Start your day with low-cholesterol breakfast options like oatmeal with berries, nuts and seeds.
Green Vegetables: Indulging in a fibre-rich diet can help you balance your LDL level and signal your body when you overeat.
Nuts: They provide a high-fiber snack that keeps you full for a long time. Nuts are low in saturated fat and packed with healthier polyunsaturated fat.
Brown Rice: It is another high-fibre-rich food that helps to prevent cholesterol absorption
Black Beans: They contain protein which not only keeps you full and satisfied but also a low-cholesterol choice.
Berries: Fruits, especially berries, have fantastic benefits that lower cholesterol.
Avacado Oil: Using oils with less saturated fats like avocado oil, helps to lower bad cholesterol.
