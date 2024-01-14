Cholesterol Diet: 10 Superfoods to Control LDL in Winter
Lemon Grass: Several health journals claim that consuming lemongrass helps to reduce LDL.
Basil: A basil leaf can help to reduce total cholesterol levels and inhibit fat oxidisation.
Green Veggies: Leafy greens like kale and spinach are linked to a lower risk of heart disease in addition to lowering LDL.
Ginger: It helps to reduce the LDL cholesterol levels in addition to improving blood sugar.
Garlic: It contains a powerful component, known as allicin that helps to manage your bad cholesterol.
Flax Seeds: They have rich fibre content that can help to lower LDL and improve heart health.
Fennel Seeds: These fibre-packed seeds reduce the risk of heart disease and risk factors like high cholesterol.
Cinnamon: It not only helps to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics but also reduces lipid levels.
Lemon: Consuming citrus fibre regularly helps to reduce the LDL level.
Indian Gooseberry: Taking amla can help lower cholesterol and improve serum lipid profile.
Almonds: Nuts like walnuts, almonds, and cashews help to lower the levels of LDL cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease.
