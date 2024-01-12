Cholesterol Diet: 7 Seasonal Veggies to Lower LDL Levels
Asparagus is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, that help in eliminating bad cholesterol and promote a healthier heart
Cabbage is a very fibrous vegetable, high in vitamin C which helps eliminate bad cholesterol and regulate the blood pressure in the body.
Spinach is a healthy green vegetable packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It also helps eliminate bad cholesterol levels in the body.
Bitter gourd helps in purifying the blood and promoting heart function. It even helps in cutting down cholesterol and sugar levels in the body.
Broccoli is a high-fibre vegetable, and a storehouse of Vitamin C helps in maintaining a good heart health.
Carrots are very fibrous and are excellent sources of beta carotene which helps lower LDL levels in the body.
Beetroots are a great source of soluble and insoluble fibre which helps in cutting down bad cholesterol in the body.
