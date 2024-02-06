Cholesterol Diet: 8 Desi Foods to Lower LDL Levels
Soy Protein is an excellent substitute for red meats, which are high in fat and, increase bad cholesterol levels
Dalia is rich in fibre content, which helps maintain good cholesterol levels in the body
Oats are high in soluble fibre that is good for weight loss and heart health
Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory spice that can help lower cholesterol levels naturally
Curry Leaves are rich in antioxidants that help lower LDL cholesterol levels naturally
Tomatoes are a good source of vitamins and is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels
Whole Grains like wheat, barley are good for the heart because they provide natural fiber and maintain HDL cholesterol
Besan is a rich source of soluble fibre that keeps cholesterol levels under control
