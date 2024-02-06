Cholesterol Diet: 8 Desi Foods to Lower LDL Levels

06 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Soy Protein is an excellent substitute for red meats, which are high in fat and, increase bad cholesterol levels

Dalia is rich in fibre content, which helps maintain good cholesterol levels in the body

Oats are high in soluble fibre that is good for weight loss and heart health

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory spice that can help lower cholesterol levels naturally

Curry Leaves are rich in antioxidants that help lower LDL cholesterol levels naturally

Tomatoes are a good source of vitamins and is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels

Whole Grains like wheat, barley are good for the heart because they provide natural fiber and maintain HDL cholesterol

Besan is a rich source of soluble fibre that keeps cholesterol levels under control

