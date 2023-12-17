Cholesterol Diet: 8 Winter Veggies to Keep LDL in Check
Kale is high in fibre which can help lower LDL cholesterol and support overall heart health
Winter squash, like butternut and acorn squash are rich in essential nutrients that are beneficial for heart health
Packed with lutein, potassium and fibre, spinach is a nutritional powerhouse for cardiovascular health.
Beets contain natural compounds that may help lower LDL cholesterol.
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fibre which are good for eye health and also beneficial for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.
Cauliflower is a healthy winter vegetable that is high in fibre and contains compounds that may help lower cholesterol levels.
Brussels sprouts are mini cabbages that are rich in soluble fibre, which aids in reducing LDL cholesterol.
