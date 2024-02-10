Cholesterol Diet: 9 Ayurvedic Herbal Teas to Lower LDL Naturally
Peppermint Tea: Add a cup of peppermint tea to your daily routine to keep your cholesterol level in check. It has menthol which can ease your cholesterol level.
Ginger Tea: It can help regulate high cholesterol with gingerol. This ginger compound's consistent consumption can balance your LDL and boost your heart health.
Oolong Tea: Try this tea for those who are trying to bring down their cholesterol level.
Chamomile Tea: This tea, known for its calming effect, can also balance your cholesterol level. Chamomile boosts antioxidants called flavones that cut down LDL.
Rooibos Tea: It's a fantastic option for those trying to manage their cholesterol level naturally. They contain aspalathin, which can restrict LDL levels.
Hibiscus Tea: It is known for abundant anthocyanin compounds that can shed LDL cholesterol
Green Tea: Rich in antioxidants known as catechins, it helps to absorb cholesterol and elevate good cholesterol.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diabetes Symptoms: 5 Early Warning Signs to Watch Out in Children