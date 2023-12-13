Cholesterol Diet: 9 Winter Fruits to Lower LDL
Due to their high soluble fibre content, which supports heart health, apples can help decrease cholesterol.
Citrus fruits like orange, lemon and grapefruit contain vitamin C which help to keep your cholesterol level in check.
Grapes enter the circulation and transport all harmful cholesterol to the liver.
Papayas are rich in fibres that help in controlling blood pressure as well as manage the levels of LDL or Bad cholesterol.
Pineapple contains a compound called bromelain, which works to break down cholesterol deposits in arteries to promote healthy blood flow and lower the risk of heart disease.
Avocados are a great source of oleic acid, which lowers blood pressure and harmful cholesterol.
Berries like strawberries and blackberries prevent LDL cholesterol from becoming oxidized, which is believed to be a risk factor for heart disease.
The fibre and potassium in bananas help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.
Vitamins A, B, C, and K are just a few of the many nutrients found in tomatoes. They are regarded as a heart-healthy snack that lowers blood cholesterol.
