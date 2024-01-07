Cholesterol-Friendly Diet: 8 Winter Treats to Lower LDL Levels
Bananas are in potassium and fibre which can help decrease cholesterol and high blood pressure
According to studies, eating fish 2 or 3 times a week can lower LDL levels
Berries have antioxidant components that have been related to reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol levels.
Cauliflower has a lot of plant sterols, a type of lipid that helps stop the intestines from absorbing cholesterol.
Apples contain pectin, a key compound of this crisp fruit, which can help lower LDL cholesterol
Nuts like Brazil nuts, pistachios, almonds and other varieties have heart-healthy fats which can help LDL levels in check
Dark leafy vegetables contain an antioxidant called lutein which can help lower high cholesterol.
