Cholesterol-Friendly Diet: 8 Winter Treats to Lower LDL Levels

07 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Bananas are in potassium and fibre which can help decrease cholesterol and high blood pressure

According to studies, eating fish 2 or 3 times a week can lower LDL levels

Berries have antioxidant components that have been related to reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol levels.

Cauliflower has a lot of plant sterols, a type of lipid that helps stop the intestines from absorbing cholesterol.

Apples contain pectin, a key compound of this crisp fruit, which can help lower LDL cholesterol

Nuts like Brazil nuts, pistachios, almonds and other varieties have heart-healthy fats which can help LDL levels in check

Dark leafy vegetables contain an antioxidant called lutein which can help lower high cholesterol.

