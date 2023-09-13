Constipation Diet: 10 Superfoods For Instant Relief
13 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Constipation is a common digestive problem that we all have faced once atleast.
The discomfort in the abdomen and bowel movement can have implications on health too.
Oat bran has soluble fibers that helps with digestion and can further aid in getting quick relief from constipation.
Apples are high in fiber content that can increase stool frequency, and lower need of laxatives.
Kiwi is a great source of fiber, increases metabolism and has several digestive benefits too.
Citrus food are good source of fiber. It also as pectin that can reduce constipation.
Kefir is an OG drink for digestive health. It promotes good gut bacteria.
Prunes have insoluble fiber called cellulose that can help with constipation.
Flaxseeds has both soluble and insoluble that makes it a good source to get relief from constipation quickly
Lentils are loaded with vitamins and minerals that aid the digestive process
Pears: It has fructose content that may help with getting relief from constipation.
Potatoes have soluble fiber that get dissolved in water and adds bulk to stool.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Ways to Get Rid Of Nail Fungus Forever at Home