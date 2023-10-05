Correct Sleeping Position: 5 Benefits Of Sleeping On The Left Side
05 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sleeping on the left side promotes digestion by enabling gravity to transport food more quickly through the digestive tract.
Preventing stomach acid from backing up into the esophagus, sleeping on the left side can help minimize heartburn.
Loosening up the airways and lowering pressure on the tongue, sleeping on the left side can assist in reducing snoring.
Sleeping on the left side may benefit brain health by allowing the brain to clear waste materials more efficiently.
Sleeping on the left side improves circulation by allowing the heart to pump blood more easily to the body.
