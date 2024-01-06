Covid JN.1 Symptoms: 5 Signs Apart From Runny Nose and Fever
06 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Covid JN.`1 is the new variant on the block. According to a report from UK's health authorities, 2 new symptoms were found.
Fever is one of the first signs of any viral infection. But when it persists for over 3 days.
Runny nose is a common symptom of covid infection.
Reportedly, few Covid cases saw anxiety as another symptom.
Trouble sleeping is another new symptom that surfaced as per the UK health report. However, more research is required on it.
Sore throat may be a tell-tale sign of Covid Jn.1.
Muscle pain is a common sign of contracting coronavirus.
Persistent headache along with other signs and symptoms is another indication to get yourself checked.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Amazing Benefits of Consuming Soaked Walnuts