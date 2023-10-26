Crying: 5 Benefits For Body And Mind

26 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Emotional tears carry stress hormones and other toxins are flushed from your body

Crying activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which aids in the relaxation of the body and mind

Crying can aid in the release of stress hormones and the improvement of mood

Crying can assist in connecting with others and developing empathy

Crying causes the release of oxytocin and endorphins, both of which have pain-relieving properties

