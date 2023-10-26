Crying: 5 Benefits For Body And Mind
26 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Emotional tears carry stress hormones and other toxins are flushed from your body
Crying activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which aids in the relaxation of the body and mind
Crying can aid in the release of stress hormones and the improvement of mood
Crying can assist in connecting with others and developing empathy
Crying causes the release of oxytocin and endorphins, both of which have pain-relieving properties
