Deepika Padukone Fitness Secrets: 7 Tips to Stay Healthy and Glowing
05 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
The 'Fighter' actress turns 38 today and exudes elegance with her healthy lifestyle.
Here are few ways how Deepika Padukone keep her self healthy and glowing!
Yoga: Deepika Padukone indulges in regularly yoga. It helps to calm body and mind and boost mental health.
Reportedly, the Pathaan actress also practises kickboxing and takes her health and fitness pretty seriously.
Strength Training: It helps to improve flexibility, stamina, good for over all body as well.
HIIT: High intensity training helps to burn more calories and boosts metabolism. It also helps to strengthen core.
Leg Workout: It benefits hamstrings and glutes. Even before her Oscars appearance, Deepika completed her workout routine.
Balancing workout and healthy diet is what boosts fitness regime. Deepika's dedication and consistency is truly inspiring and how!
